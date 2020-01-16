Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order unlocks all free booking incentives

Share it:

The Skywalker saga may have come to an end, at least when it comes to film deliveries, but the saga created by George Lucas is far from being exhausted. Jedi Star Wars: Fallen Order It was launched in November of last year, although Respawn Entertainment is still focused on solving some problems that drag production. The new patch, now available, also includes all reserve incentives. Or what is the same, all users have access to it completely free from now on.

The reserve content introduced a Bee-D-1 skin, two handles and the possibility of changing the color of the lightsaber to orange, among other elements. The update notes also reveal that the Photo mode It has been updated to correct one of the most curious bugs. And is that by zooming in the aforementioned mode, the player could explode missiles. "Unfortunately, this means that the missiles will not be affected by the camera from now on," they explain.

On the other hand, the fact that the camera could affect elements of the scenarios sometimes caused the freezing of the video game. It will not happen as of now. How could it be otherwise, some bugs are fixed. It should be noted that the update incorporates a translation improvement of the different languages.

The studio, looking for new talents to work in Star Wars

Respawn Entertainment has not officially announced the sequel to Fallen Orden. Even so, a job offer published by the studio itself and Electronic Arts has given new clues about that possibility. According to the announcement, Respawn is looking for a person passionate about Star Wars and third-person action games. From Kotaku it is claimed that it is already in development.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available in PS4, Xbox One and PC since last November. The title, a third-person action and exploration game focused on the single player, tells the story immediately after the fall of the Republic and the Jedi Order. A few years after Palpatime issued Order 66, the former Padawan Cal Kestis hides his powers and flees from the clutches of the Galactic Empire. However, everything will change when some of the villains on the dark side detect their presence.

