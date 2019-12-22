Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order: over 2 million digital copies at launch, it's record

Share it:

A few weeks ago, Electronic Arts let us know that Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order proved to be the fastest-selling Star Wars game ever. Today, thanks to SuperData, we can finally quantify its success.

The Nielsen Company subsidiary claimed that in November alone Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has sold 2.14 million copies in digital format, more than doubling the achievements of Star Wars Battlefront 2 in 2017. Since the Respawn Entertainment title was launched on November 15, the total of 2.14 million copies has been achieved in just two weeks. According to SuperData, such success would be attributable to several concomitant factors, such as the increased interest in the franchise resulting from the release of The Mandalorian series and the Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker movie, and the appeal of a completely single player experience on gamers.

The complete sales data, including also copies sold on the physical market, have not yet been revealed. Electronic Arts' sales forecasts – communicated on 30 October at the usual quarterly meeting with shareholders – amounted to 6-8 million copies distributed by March 31, 2020. Judging by the excellent start on the digital market, the target may not be out of reach.