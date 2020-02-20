Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has come out with some bugs to meet the launch date

Share it:

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order it received critical and public acclaim even exceeding the expectations of Electronic Arts itself. However at the time of launch the game was plagued by some bugs that Respawn Entertainment was aware of.

Speaking to an American player right after the DICE Awards, the CEO of Respawn Entertainment Wins Zampella he stated that the study took seriously the possibility of postponing the release of the game to try to correct the various bugs that plagued him. In the end, however, the calendar regions seem to have prevailed: "(Fallen Order) is a game that was well suited to that particular period"said Zampella, referring to the joint launch of the series The Mandalorian and of Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker. A launch that therefore could not be postponed, despite Respawn being one of the most rigorous studies in terms of bugs, as Titanfall 2 and Apex Legends have shown.

In any case, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order has managed to conquer a large part of the public, giving the game a precise identity and successfully making its debut in the world of third-person action. Fallen Order pre-order bonuses have recently been made available to all players.