Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and the analogies with Dark Souls: new clarifications from Respawn

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

From the pages of IGN.com, Stig Asmussen of Respawn Entertainment has returned to talk about the analogies between Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and the Dark Souls series to provide yet another clarification on the differences between the adventure of Cal Kestis and the soulslike epic by From Software.

In response to those who ask him if Respawn's goal was to go back to Dark Souls for make Jedi Fallen Order even more difficult, Asmussen explains that "I mean, there are a lot of different games that we were inspired by, I can't tell you if this or that element refers to a particular game. There was one thing, however, that we aligned ourselves with while developing Jedi Fallen Order, or the idea that we should have created something unexpected for those who expected a Star Wars video game ".

Starting from this assumption, the Respawn executive delves into the topic and declares that, at the beginning of the development phase of Jedi Fallen Order, "there was this idea of ​​the 'magic' of Star Wars, a magic that leads you to believe that everything can happen and that, therefore, you must expect the unexpected. Once this point was clarified, it was quite easy to put the pieces together and to put it in context, it was really nice to work like this on a Star Wars game ".

In the months leading up to the launch of Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, the authors of Respawn confirmed the influence of Dark Souls and Bloodborne, especially with regards to management of energy vials, of the rescue dynamics that cause the rebirth of the enemies and, more generally, of the approach to combat system.