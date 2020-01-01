Star Wars Jedi and WWE 2K20 do not start on PC: 2020 has revealed a Denuvo bug!

Share it:

The beginning of 2020 reserved for PC players of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is WWE 2K20 something really unusual. Because of a Denuvo bug, the integrated anti-piracy system, are unable to start the respective games.

The reports of players are increasingly spreading on the net, after having launched one of the aforementioned titles, they are sent back to the desktop by an application crash. Apparently, because of a strange bug Denuvo was unable to manage the transition from 31 December 2019 to 1 January 2020, an unusual situation that reminds us of the Millennium Bug.

Apparently, to be able to play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and WWE 2K20 is enough move the system date to December 31st… a solution that could come in handy pending the publication of a corrective patch that we hope will happen as soon as possible. It is very likely that Respawn Entertainment and 2K Games are already working to resolve the problem.

Hanging out on the net it is possible to find reports of malfunctions as well for Assassin's Creed Origins, but they are in smaller numbers. Luckily, other Denuvo-protected games like Monster Hunter World and Code Vein don't seem to be afflicted by this issue.