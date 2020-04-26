Star Wars: is there a Jedi more powerful than Vader? Here's who it is

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Longtime fans of the universe created by George Lucas are surely fond of the character of Darth Vader , a Jedi known by the name of Anakin Skywalker, who attracted to the Dark Side of the Force has become a powerful Lord Sith. This conversion has been explored in depth in the Darth Vader comic series.

Volumes 3 and 4 of the publication in question showed readers thetraining Anakin had to undergo to become a Sith. Set after the events of the third film, Revenge of the Sith, the first chapters show us how Palpatine's apprentice, Darth Sidious, built his lightsaber.

The main prerequisite is: defeat a Jedi in battle. After knocking him down, the student will have to torture the opponent with his own lightsaber. The agony and strong emotions experienced by the Jedi will affect the Kyber crystal present in its blade, making it turn red.

Being the story after order 66, it is not easy to find surviving Jedi, but Anakin's knowledge of the order leads him on River Moon of Al'doleem where he finds the Jedi warrior Kirak Infil'a, of which you can find an image at the bottom of the page.

Although Anakin is very powerful, Kirak puts him in extreme difficulty. In fact, he trained as a Jedi ma he also developed other skills thanks to meditation and the relationship with the Force. However, Vader will only be able to defeat him during the assault on a city. Could it be surprising to find that in the initial stages of his training Anakin was actually defeated by a practically unedited character, that the goal of this series is to demonstrate the superiority of the Jedi?

Recall that a new Star Wars series has been announced coming to Disney +, in which the protagonist will be a woman.