'Star Wars is a remake of' The Hidden Fortress'?

Like every complex universe, ‘Star Wars’ is full of influences and references to other works of art, stories and movies. However, in the beginning, when that almost unknown filmmaker was looking for a way to build his universe, he found a much more powerful reference. A so great that, not only can we not overlook it, but it is always a good time to return to how it influenced the most popular saga of cinema. We talk about ‘The hidden fortress’ of Akira Kurosawa, the great and confessing inspiration of George Lucas to create ‘A new hope’ and the occasional scene of other films in the saga.

It is obvious that the samurai, their swords and their code of honor was the great influence of the imaginary of the Jedi. We could be left alone with that Lucas decided to put his first great Jedi Master a Japanese name, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Also, with what the samurai genre films in Japan are called “jidai-geki”, A term that, as everyone knows, He transformed into English as a Jedi. More obvious is the similarity of samurai helmet with that of Darth Vader. But, beyond particular influences of the genre, it is a single film, ‘The Hidden Fortress’, responsible for the saga being as it is.

Written and directed by Akira Kurosawa in 1958, tells the story of a princess who, after the war, has to cross with her faithful general enemy lands. To do this you must leave your noble clothes behind, move in (so that your refined education is not noticed) and live all kinds of events. So far the similarities are few, we would have a princess, with some similarity to Leia, escaping with a swordsman that we could compare, or not, with Luke. However, the more we dig in the movie, the more unions we find.

Michael Kamiski, in his book 'The Secret History of Star Wars' (you can read it online here) how much Lucas got stuck completely in the context of his story. Beyond a space adventure, the author of ‘American Graffiti’ could not make an adventure story consistent with a working point of view. According to Kamiski, Lucas copied entire passages from the book ‘The Films of Akira Kurosawa’, written by Donald Richiand in 1965, moving the history of medieval Japan into space. In the words of Lucas himself:

'The hidden fortress influenced' Star Wars' from the beginning. I was looking for a story. It had some scenes (the one of the canteen and the space battle) but it did not obtain a basic plot. Then I thought of 'The Hidden Fortress', which I had seen in 1972 or 73, so the first plot was more or less the same.

This was the first synopsis of the film presented by George Lucas:

In the 33rd century, the galaxy is in a period of civil wars. A rebel princess, with her family, her servants and the family treasure, are persecuted. If they manage to cross territory controlled by the Empire they will reach an allied planet and will be saved. The emperor knows it, and puts a reward for those who capture the princess. She is protected by one of her generals (Luke Skywalker) and it will be he who leads the dangerous path.

Meanwhile, the Kurosawa synopsis that Lucas took as a model according to Kamiski is as follows:

It is the 16th century, period of civil wars. A princess, her family, servants and the family treasure are being persecuted. If they manage to cross enemy territory and reach an allied province they will be safe. The enemy knows it and puts a reward on the capture of the princess. She is protected by one of her generals (Rokurota Makabe), and it will be he who leads the dangerous path.

The story goes on and on, in the same way, in both synopses (collected in full in Kamiski's book). In case there were doubts, also match in the end, where the princess of both stories, safe and sound and already in noble clothes, adorns the heroes for their help and courage. But Lucas did not stay in the cited main thread of the plot, but he copied from the teacher how to tell it, the point of viewto. If something ‘The hidden fortress’ was differentiated from any other adventure film, it was the protagonists of his narration, the true great influence of Lucas. Two peasants, cowards, rogues and sources of humor in the play, run into the heroes and accompany them awkwardly in their adventure. One is short and the other tall. If you haven't guessed yet, one was R2-D2 and the other C3PO (for Kurosawa, Matashichi and Tahei).

The princess is played in the Kurosawa movie by Mass Uehara, actress who had a career as short as influential. Although in the Japanese tape of the 50s his role is not as active in the battle as Leia's, his male clothes, his shorts, aggressive eyebrows and his weapon, a whip, created the strongest female character that is remembered in The time. Also, as a curiosity, her aesthetics is one of the great sources of the future fetish style of a dominatrix (Yes, here comes the whip). Two years later, Uehara disappeared from public life, probably by marriage, and did not appear again in public until the 1980s, in a television interview with Kurosawa (those who understand Japanese can enjoy it here).

If you are wondering why ‘Star Wars’ was not a remake officelKamiski says that Lucas considered even buying the rights. However, history was diverting enough to not have to. For example, the veteran general of the Japanese film was divided in two, the young ambition of apprentice Luke and the veteran and wisdom of master Kenobi. With force, Darth Vader and the laser swords, no one would know. At least for long enough.

However, if we consider that the famous curtains that take us from one scene to another, as assembly transitions, in ‘Star Wars’ also appear in this movie, or that The duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader is very similar to that of Rokutora with Takodoror, the similar ones are more than undeniable. First, the only big difference is the sequence of ‘The Hidden Fortress’ in which two isolated soldiers discover the princess and, instead of fighting, begin to flee on horseback to warn her troops while the general pursues them. However, this scene was saved by Lucas, changing the horses for flying bikes for ‘Return of the Jedi’ in the famous Endor sequence. But don't worry, the Ewoks don't appear in the Kurosawa movie (although some have some hairs …). At least, yes, Lucas paid tribute to the Japanese master whenever he could, such as when he gave him the Oscar of honor (at that time when the galas still had room to honor their legends live).

Anyway, we cannot blame George Lucas for copying Akira Kurosawa. We talk about, most likely, the most influential Asian filmmaker for Western cinema. ‘The seven samurai’ has become ‘The magnificent seven’, ‘Bugs’, ‘Avengers’ or even in episode 4, ‘The sanctuary’, of ‘The Mandalorian’. They say that Clint Eastwood agreed to work with the unknown Sergio Leone in ‘For a handful of dollars’ because the movie was a remake of his favorite, ‘Yojimbo’. The Italian dared earned him a complimentary Japanese writing towards his first opera, but also a complaint. This is the history of cinema, an infinite series of Russian boxes, full of countless layers in which to enter. The most original and popular saga in history is no exception. However, adapting the story could have been done wrong and it was not the case. Space and strength, as well as laser swords, suited samurai more than well. Sincere, George Lucas has always spoken with pride of his great influence in the creation of the saga that made him eternal. Perhaps everything is simpler and strength is simply a way of saying Akira Kurosawa.