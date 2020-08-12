Star Wars, here's how Luke Skywalker discovered Order 66

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the universe that was presented to us by George Lucas with the first Star Wars the Jedi were now little more than a legend: the knights who armed with lightsabers had long since disappeared and many had even come to doubt their actual existence (just remember Han Solo's words about it).

The reason for all this we discovered only later, when the much mistreated prequel trilogy showed us the fatal events that led toexecution of Order 66, or the moment in which a Palpatine by now revealed to be Sith master was able to put his plan into practice for the total extinction of the Jedi knights.

But have you ever wondered how Luke Skywalker found out about Order 66? The thing, in fact, is not explained in any film of the saga: the same Obi-Wan and Yoda, while starting our on the ways of the Force, they never entered into the subject.

However, the mystery is revealed to us in the fifth issue of the Star Wars comic series currently in progress: in a passage of the episode, in fact, we see the young son of Anakin come across a Jedi survivor that finally instructs the protagonist of the saga properly, even questioning his actual possibilities of completing his path, given the large gaps.

Also in the comic saga we then saw Darth Vader return to Naboo to investigate Padmé's death; scientists, on the other hand, have recreated the artificial hand of the Star Wars protagonist.