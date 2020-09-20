Star Wars: here’s how Luke discovered Darth Vader’s real name

In the new comic reboot series dedicated to the universe of Star Wars Important details are emerging about what happened to Luke Skywalker between the events recounted in the Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and in the last volume the protagonist became aware of Darth Vader’s true identity.

This series can be considered parallel to the magazine dedicated to Darth Vader, which traces the search by the Lord of the Sith for information regarding Padmé’s death and the birth of her two children. The sixth volume of Star Wars showed us a direct dialogue between Luke and Verla, the woman who tried to kill him after reading his mind.

Thanks to the intervention of the faithful R2-D2, the young Skywalker managed to save himself and subsequently to establish a dialogue with Verla. The woman is revealed to be a Jedi who survived Order 66, who has always managed to escape from Vader and the Imperial Inquisitors, which motivates her to try to kill Luke himself, after figuring out who he was.

Still shaken by both the attempted murder and the words Vader told him at the meeting in Cloud City, Luke asks Verla if he knows anything about the Sith. Quoting the words of his teacher Ferren Barr, Verla replies: “Anakin was a hero of the Clone Wars. A great Jedi. And then something happened to him that turned him into Vader, that’s all I know“You can find the table of this scene at the bottom of the news.

Recall that the preview of the first issue of The High Republic has revealed a new Jedi, series in which we will also see a Yoda younger than 200 years.