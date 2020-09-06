Star Wars, here are the canonical books related to The Clone Wars

Share it:

After wrapping up with its seventh season, the animated series set in the Star Wars universe The Clone Wars has established itself as the best of the franchise, receiving positive reviews. Several rumors continue to affirm the upcoming production of a spin-off of The Clone Wars, but for now nothing is official.

Anyone who knows the series well knows that the events it narrates take place between Episode II (Attack of the Clones) ed Episode III (Revenge of the Sith) of Star Wars. After the movie The Clone Wars released in 2008, the animated series was produced, which completes the story. Let’s see together what are the novels that link the two transpositions, necessary to understand the connections.

Released on September 23, 2008, just under a month after the film’s theatrical release, The Clone Wars is the first of five novels in the saga dealing with the clone wars. The book, written by Karen Traviss is a free reprise of the film adaptation, and tells the story of Anakin Skywalker e Obi-Wan Kenobi, struggling with a difficult diplomatic mission, while the young padawan makes her first appearance Ahsoka Tano, entrusted by Yoda to Anakin himself.

The sequel, named after The Clone Wars: The Trap of the Sith, also released in 2008, on December 9th, but for the pen of Karen Miller. The second novel continues the story of the previous chapter: Anakin and Ahsoka are charged with a dangerous mission on behalf of the Galactic Republic, while Obi-Wan Kenobi is seriously injured in an attack by the Separatists.

The writer Karen Traviss is back for writing the third chapter, named after The Paths of the Force, released on May 19, 2009. The novel sees Ahsoka Tano as the absolute protagonist, on a journey that will lead her to discover the existence of dark side of the Force, leading her to doubt everything she had believed up to that moment.

The last two books of the saga of novels are instead written again by Karen Miller. The fourth book, Assault on the Green Planet, sees Anakin and Obi-Wan investigate the Separatists’ strategic plans to the planet Lanteeb, to be faced with an incredible secret weapon. The story ends with The Clone Wars Gambit: Siege, published in 2010 but still unpublished in Italy. All the novels came out in Italian edition for Piemme.

The latest book that ties into the Clone Wars saga is Star Wars: Ahsoka, released in Italy on February 19, 2019. The novel tells the story of Ahsoka, after leaving the order Jedi. A new and incredible tragedy seems to upset both the past and the present of Ahsoka, who will have to make important choices not only for her life, but for the entire future of the galaxy.

