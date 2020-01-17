Star Wars: George Lucas meets Baby Yoda

Share it:

'The Mandalorian' has been the series of the season, and without having been released in the rest of the world. We remember that Disney +, where the series is broadcast (well, it was broadcast because the first season is over), is only available in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands. Even so, it will reach almost all of Europe in March, so 'The Mandalorian' has rope for a while.

One of the points in favor of the series is what recalls the first Star Wars trilogy created by George Lucas, with few special effects and more importance of the characters, with easy and simple plots. And another point in favor of the series, which it shares with the original trilogy, are the creatures that present us. In this case, Baby Yoda (or The Child, as Disney insists you have to call it). Baby Yoda has been a revolution in networks and in the whole world, and Disney has been somewhat distracted, since they could not foresee the phenomenon that was going to turn. Although the merchandising machinery is already underway and we are starting to see the first products.

But who has been the architect of everything? Yes, Jon Favreau created the series … but George Lucas created the Star Wars Universe and, although he now only works as a consultant, we owe him a lot. Favreau knew it when he invited him to the filming set of 'The Mandalorian', and now he has decided to share an image of that visit … and we can see George Lucas himself holding Baby Yoda in his arms (yes, Jon Favreau. .. do you do 'The Lion King' and you don't know how to take a normal picture?).