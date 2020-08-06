Star Wars, from A New Hope to The Mandalorian: here's the epic fan tribute video

Share it:

Star Wars will never cease to fascinate fans, and waiting for new adventures in the far distant galaxy, someone thought to create one splendid tribute that spans the various eras in which the films and series are set.

While scientists recreate the hand of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader returns to Naboo to investigate Padmé's death, we can then immerse ourselves again in the epic of the saga thanks to the video A Ride Through the GalaxyYouTube user redfoam, in which moments from all the main episodes, from the spinoffs, are filmed Rogue One is Only, and from The Mandalorian.

The strong point is the tight fitting, which allows us to notice precious references and references between one film and another, with cuts and sequences that seem to follow each other as if they had been created especially for such a compilation. Between clashes with lightsabers, blaster shots and incredible action scenes, the video highlights very well the philosophy that runs through the whole saga: everything is connected and the past reverberates in the present, for better or for worse.

"I found the idea of ​​overlapping transitions on very compelling transitions, and I thought that Star Wars was perfect for this type of editing. (…) I tried to focus on what makes Star Wars so magnificent (everything). I hope you enjoy the trip! ", declares the author of the movie.

What do you think? Does the tribute do justice to the saga? Tell us in the comments! If you can't get enough of Star Wars, take a look at design of the various lightsabers with the Lightsaber Collection.