Star Wars fans discover that ‘The Mandalorian’ is available on XVIDEOS

The fans of the saga Star wars they have been extremely surprised to discover that ‘The Mandalorian’ nothing else is available and nothing less than in XVIDEOS, the adult content server.

It turns out that a user identified as Otomeza666 was given the task of downloading the chapters that Disney + has taken from ‘The Mandalorian’ Until now.

Subsequently, he has uploaded them to the popular streaming service known for sharing erotic content for adults.

Even if XVIDEOS It is not the best place to upload family content, fans are happy not to have to wait for the arrival in Mexico of Disney + in 2020.

The story of ‘The Mandalorian’ it is established after the fall of the Empire and before the appearance of the First Order. It specifically tells the adventures of a lone gunman in the confines of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic.

‘The Mandalorian’ is starring Pedro Pascal (Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Triple Frontier and Game of Thrones) and will be temporarily located five years after The Return of the Jedi.

The rest of the cast will consist of Gina Carano (Fast & Furious 6), Carl Weathers (Rocky), Emily Swallow (The Mentalist), Omid Abtahi (Mockingjay Pt. 2), Nick nolte (Affliction) and Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad).

