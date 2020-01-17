Star Wars Episode IX: this is the discarded script Duel of the Fates

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker still giving a lot to talk; so much so, that the recent news that the film of J.J. Abrams has already managed to overcome the barrier of 1 billion dollars at the box office globally, we must add the filtering of the original script by the filmmaker Colin Trevorrow discarded before reinstatement of J.J. Abrams, a discarded script that would have resulted in a quite different movie to the final result

The rise of Skywalker reaches 1,000 million

Thus, Episode IX has already exceeded the 1,000 million barrier of world box office dollars after 28 days in cinemas around the world, with a distribution of about 481 million dollars domestically and about 519 million dollars in the rest of the world. All in all, the new Star Wars movie is Disney's seventh 2019 to overcome that barrier after Avengers Endgame, The Lion King, Frozen 2, Captain Marvel, Toy Story 4 Y Aladdin.

In addition, it is the fifth Star Wars movie to reach 1,000 million after The phantom menace, The Force Awakens, Rogue one Y The Last Jedi. Of course, the previous two episodes reached that figure in fewer days, 12 and 19, respectively.

On the other hand, the original script of Episode IX of 2016, when the project was still in the hands of the filmmaker and screenwriter Colin Trevorrow, known as Duel of the Fates. And although the first act is quite similar to that of the final film, we do find many differences in the development of it, without resorting to the figure of Palpatine beyond a hologram.

“In the Vader Temple, Kylo finds a Sith Holocron that reveals a Palpatine hologram. The recording is for Vader. Palpatine has a plan B for Vader if Luke kills him. Vader was to take Luke to the Remincore System to see Tor Valum, Master of the Sith and Palpatine's teacher. ”

On this occasion, Kylo Ren is still the main antagonist from the movie to a new encounter with Luke's ghost, so as to resist the dark side; in broad strokes, the groups of heroes divide to fulfill different missions, including recovering all Force sensitive children (as the broom child of the end of The Last Jedi) until the final battle of King vs. the Knights of Ren.

The great revelation happens knowing that it was Kylo Ren who killed Rey's parents under the influence of Snoke, which causes the final confrontation between Rey and Ren, at which time the ghosts of Luke, Obi-Wan and Yoda appear to try to bring Ren to the bright side of the Force, without success. Finally, Kylo Ren dies and the Resistance is done with victory after defeating the First Order.

Source | The Hollywood Reporter