Star Wars: Episode III sweeps Avengers: Endgame in a survey of the best summer movies

Just over half a million votes have served to rule that Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith is ahead of Avengers: Endgame if voters have to choose one of the two movies as their favorite summer movie.

Tournament of the best movies of the summer organized by Rotten Tomatoes.

Some of the most powerful pure entertainment movies in history have faced each other in this tournament and three films by George Lucas and one by Nolan have reached the semifinals.

The vote in which the best-rated film by Marvel Studios loses against one of the most criticized films in the Star Wars saga (for many the best of the prequels but still much lower than the most highly-rated) can be found here.

The defeat was not due to a brief difference. Avengers has garnered 19% of more than half a million votes with Star Wars remaining 81%, leaving Lucas’ film in a very good place despite the passing of the years and having faced the most powerful franchise in Today, which is the UCM of Marvel Studios.

Now the competition is between Indiana Jones and the Lost Ark against Star Wars: Return of the Jedi on the one hand, with Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back against The Dark Knight: Legend is Reborn on the other. The finalists and the subsequent winner of this viral confrontation that has millions of votes will emerge from the result of these semifinals.