Star Wars Episode I: Racer has a release date on PS4 and Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Star Wars Episode I: RacerOriginally released for Nintendo 64 in 1999, it will launch on Nintendo Switch and PS4 on May 12, 2020.

Announced on StarWars.com, Star Wars Episode I: Racer features over 20 vehicles and eight worlds and focuses solely on the dangerous racing sport featured in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Players can choose to play as the young Anakin Skywalker, Sebulba, Ben Quadrinaros, Clegg Holdfast, Cy Yunga, Dud Bolt, and many more characters from that galaxy far, far away.

Developer Aspyr and Lucasfilm are unveiling this game with modernized controls and believe this is the perfect time for this Star Wars classic to compete again. Producer James Vicari explained why this is so important;

"Honestly, because good games should never be forgotten and great games deserve to be reviewed as much as possible. I think Racer, like the Jedi Academy and Jedi Outcast before, has two crucial qualities: It is a great game and it has an emotional resonance. Those these are very important issues for us. We really believe in bringing fans together with something they appreciate, or connecting a new audience with something they may have missed. ".

As you can see, Vicari also mentioned Jedi Academy, which was recently announced in the last Nintendo Direct Mini and which was relaunched on Nintendo Switch along with the revelation that Star Wars Episode I: Racer would also be coming soon.

Furthermore, it is interesting to remember that Star Wars Episode I: Racer was relaunched on PC via GOG in 2018. However, it had never been reissued for home consoles.

In this way, now more Star Wars fans will have the opportunity to enjoy this racing game that was once praised by the press for making us believe that we were inside the movies themselves.

Source