Star Wars enters the world of The Attack of the Giants with a fan art on Levi and Eren

January 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
The attack of the Giants it is one of the most popular franchises of the past decade. Launched at the end of 2009, the Hajime Isayama manga and the various seasons of the souls have created a consensus that allows the big names in the entertainment sector to be compared. This also gives rise to the possibility of crossovers created ad hoc by enthusiasts.

While Eren and the others also appear at the USJ amusement park with Conan and Lupine, a fan has decided to make a more special union. Through a fan art, he decided to merge the universes of Attack on Titan and Star Wars thus generating the design you see at the bottom. Captain Levi becomes a jedi master with the typical long brown robe covering the beige tunic and the lightsaber hanging on the left side.

Behind him, almost hidden, there is a small Eren still padawan, also in the uniform that we have seen several times wearing Obi-Wan and the other students of the order. Eren does not have a lightsaber, but we can see the typical pigtail of those who have not yet become a Jedi Knight. In a few days this fan art has gone viral, what do you think of this mash up?

The work has become very famous all over the world, so much so that, to celebrate sales, a huge mural of The Attack of the Giants appeared in New York.

