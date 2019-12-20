‘Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker’, primeras opiniones: se aleja de ‘Los últimos jedi’, un final de saga cargado de acción y emociones

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ya está prácticamente aquí. Por fin, este jueves 19 de diciembre se estrena la esperadísima ‘Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker’, el Episodio IX de la franquicia fantástica más popular de la historia del cine. Con J.J. Abrams de nuevo tras las cámaras, la película de Lucasfilm y Disney se está vendiendo como la épica conclusión de la saga de los Skywalker, y las expectativas no pueden ser mayores.

“Nunca antes había habido una película de Star Wars así”

Por eso hay mucha curiosidad por conocer las primeras opiniones, y ya están circulando por Internet. El embargo para la publicación de críticas acaba mañana así que, de momento, solo podemos leer las reacciones de los fans y los afortunados que ya han podido ver ‘El ascenso de Skywalker’ en el estreno celebrado anoche en Hollywood.

Como siempre en estos casos, conviene tomar con precaución todas estas impresiones. Se lanzan en Twitter poco después del final de la proyección (o aún en la butaca), con todas esas sensaciones e ideas que deja una película todavía dando vueltas en la cabeza. Y en el marco de una gran premiere como esta. Pese a todo, es interesante comprobar la fuerte mezcla de emociones ante el final que se le ha dado a esta historia de nueve películas, y una conclusión mayoritaria: ‘El ascenso de ‘Skywalker’ se aleja del camino marcado por ‘Los últimos jedi’.

THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is everything I wanted it to be — because there’s never been a STAR WARS movie like this before. It’s dark and scary, but hopeful and beautiful. It ends the trilogy while also ending the saga as a whole. I know I’m rambling — but I worship this movie. pic.twitter.com/XoJFl8Rv8n — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) December 17, 2019

Just got done watching #StarWars #RiseOfSkywalker and all I can say is wow. WOW and WOW. It pays homage to all of the films and does a great job of wrapping up this epic story. Phenomenal in every way. — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) December 17, 2019

#RiseofSkywalker is rocky af at the start, but ultimately I had a pretty darn good time at the movies. It’s a whole lot of movie that ticks a lot of boxes. Maybe TOO many boxes. It ticked many of mine! It may tick some of yours! There will be many opinions! This is one of them! — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) December 17, 2019

Review of #RiseOfSkywalker is….not coming til Wednesday. But it will be a good one! An ultimately satisfying and moving conclusion to the trio of trilogies. This is the ending Star Wars deserves — Gady Epstein (@gadyepstein) December 17, 2019

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes – a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019

I realized within the first 20 mins of #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker that it was the best film in this trilogy, and it kept getting better right through to the end. THANK YOU!!! #Maytheforcebewithyou — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) December 17, 2019

#StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker…OH MY GOD! I am absolutely blown away! I’ve never been so satisfied by a film. This is the end of an era and a franchise that has defined my life and this did it justice in a way I didn’t imagine it could. You WILL cry…. pic.twitter.com/Jfx5bzdZOO — Jenna Bûche de Noël (@JennaBusch) December 17, 2019

Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkwalker is TRULY a satisfying conclusion to the saga. It answers practically everything you want to know and more.. with some twists and turns. If you think you know what’s going to happen, think again. #StarWars pic.twitter.com/72WsWzk21o — Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) December 17, 2019

RISE OF SKYWALKER could only have been ruder to Rian Johnson if they had motion-smoothed it — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 17, 2019

Well… #TheRiseOfSkywalker is a drastic departure from TLJ, but also not as invigorating as TFA. It is a movie packed with action (it’s seriously nonstop), but also jammed with fan service. @starwars fans – brace for the debates. pic.twitter.com/DjKo9ejRWw — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) December 17, 2019

Man does #TheRiseOfSkwalker MOVE. This film hits the ground running & doesn’t let up. JJ’s energy is all over this thing. A Last Crusade style adventure. The bromance between Poe & Finn steals the film. Felt a bit more concerned w/plot than character, tad rushed, good not great. pic.twitter.com/S4tbDhXG35 — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) December 17, 2019

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don’t track, fan service that doesn’t work, and ignored details that are missed. I’m bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is certainly the most convoluted Star Wars. There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 17, 2019

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has everything you want and more. Which I don’t necessarily think is a good thing. I loved parts, I didn’t love others, and I’m leaving the theater very, very conflicted about it. pic.twitter.com/dOYAP6Ntbi — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 17, 2019

I’ve seen #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker. It’s… a lot. There’s a lot I like and some I loved but overall my feelings are pretty mixed. It felt like an apology for The Last Jedi in some ways and a sequel to The Force Awakens in many, which I found frustrating. pic.twitter.com/6m8sOQWhTx — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 17, 2019

So, I’m not too surprised and at times I felt too much fan service was given, but #TheRiseofSkywalker is everything and nothing that you’re expecting. So I guess what my immediate reaction is: God I love this franchise and I’ll miss the Skywalker saga. — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) December 17, 2019

When people talk about #StarWars , they talk about their childhoods. Their best memories. The people they loved and shared it with.#TheRiseOfSkywalker brings back all those feelings. And then some. I absolutely loved it. And now I feel … pic.twitter.com/5wkQh6v97G — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 17, 2019

#TheRiseOfSkywalker is ummmmmm a lot! tons to love here, no shortage of crowd pleasing moments and twists and cameos, but also quite a bit to 🤔. some faves: jannah 💜, d-0 💚, finn of course 🖤. and what a lovely send off for our general leia 💕🚀💫 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) December 17, 2019

#TheRiseofSkywalker definitely tries to wrap up nine movies – a LOT happens – and does so in often funny, sometimes surprising, emotional and bombastic fashion. Not the best #StarWars but one with great new characters, cool twists and a fantastic group dynamic. pic.twitter.com/q8Dytqne7M — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) December 17, 2019

I’m still processing #StarWars #TheRiseofSkywalker. The emotional highs are spectacular, and there are a lot of payoffs (some earned, some not). But some choices feel like an unnecessary course-correct from The Last Jedi and some just plain don’t make sense. Need to see it again pic.twitter.com/NcgBbAeCVx — Laura Prudom (@LauInLA) December 17, 2019

Just stepped out of #TheRiseofSkywalker. It’s an immensely satisfying and MASSIVE end to the saga. It somehow addresses issues, problematic characters, and most unanswered questions from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi too. pic.twitter.com/TMKeXCXuUx — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) December 17, 2019

I’m gonna need a minute to digest #StarWarsTheRiseofSkywalker. There’s so much movie in this movie. But its best moments are the quietest and most human. Giving this more of a think, though. — Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) December 17, 2019

I’m emotional, overwhelmed, surprised, shocked & stunned. More than anything, I’m happy. Thanks for coming through one more time, Star Wars.#TheRiseOfSkywalker — Mark Ellis (@markellislive) December 17, 2019

Ok. So @starwars will take you a while to unpack. Because it is PACKED. With action, emotion, surprises. It is a stunning achievement by @jjabrams and a gorgeous farewell that Star Wars fans will undoubtedly love. Tears, laughter and tons of HEART. #starwars #RiseofSkywalker — Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) December 17, 2019

It isn’t a perfect movie and I’m sure I’ll find plenty to nitpick in the days and weeks ahead but right now I’m grinning from ear to ear. #StarWars #TheRiseOfSkywalker pic.twitter.com/mPpg7Q74al — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) December 17, 2019

El Episodio 9 de ‘Star Wars’ vuelve a contar con los protagonistas de las dos entregas anteriores, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver y Domhnall Gleeson así como con la vuelta de varios veteranos de la saga, como Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Anthony Daniels, Mark Hamill e Ian McDiarmid. Completan el reparto Kelly Marie Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Abadi, Keri Russell y Richard E. Grant, entre otros.

Recordemos que J.J. Abrams dirigió la primera entrega de esta nueva trilogía, ‘El despertar de la fuerza’, dejando luego el relevo a Rian Johnson, responsable del Episodio VIII, el más controvertido de la saga hasta el momento. Abrams regresa para ocuparse de la puesta en escena de ‘El ascenso de Skywalker’, escrita por él mismo en colaboración con Chris Terrio (‘Argo’, ‘Liga de la Justicia’).