Star Wars: Disney was not ready for a relationship between Poe and Finn according to Oscar Isaac

The idea that there was a sentimental relationship between rebel pilot Poe Dameron and former stormtrooper Finn has been circling around the fandom of Star wars since we saw the chemistry of both characters in Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens.

This fact has not gone unnoticed by the actors that give life to this duo, Oscar Isaac and John Boyega, who have spoken on more than one occasion of the subject. Now who plays Poe Dameron has wanted to blame Disney managers for the absence of a romance between these two heroes.

"I think it would have been something interesting with a bit of future vision. Or even thinking about something in the long term, something like a simple love story today, something that had not yet been explored; particularly the dynamics between these two men at war who fall in love with each other. I tried to push a little to go in that direction but Disney managers were not ready for something like that".

What does include the last chapter of the saga is an LGBTQ moment in which two characters of the same genre kiss and that has been cut in cinemas in some countries like Singapore.