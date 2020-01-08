Star Wars: Disney prepares saga of the Old Republic

Share it:

After many rumors, comings and goings, where I said I say I say Diego, it seems that one of the most commented theories of these last years is confirmed: Disney is going to adapt the Star Wars stories focused on the cinema Old Republic, according to MAKING STAR WARS. A few months ago, an anonymous source said that Disney had called him to work on the first film in the Benioff and Weiss trilogy (creators of 'Game of Thrones') and that the story would be based on the Old Republic. It seems that the leak was real. We remember what he said:

"I have been asked to work on the next Star Wars movie this fall. It is not the Rian Johnson trilogy, but the first movie of the creators of Game of Thrones, and will be located in the times of the Old Republic, as Disney he wants to open a new Star Wars chronology, and look for films that are closer to the Game of Thrones audience. So, this new chronology will be hundreds of years before the Skywalkers. So let's think it's almost a Star Wars mixed with The Lord of the Rings. Filming begins in Autumn and the art departments are in the design phase, in addition to the script being finished "

This information seems to be confirmed as several sources claim that Laeta Kalogridis, screenwriter for 'Shutter Island' or 'Avatar' I would be finishing the script of the first of the movies. Although Benioff and Weiss are no longer in the project, several months ago, Kathleen Kennedy was asked about a possible movie based on 'Knights of the Old Republic' and this is what he said:

"Yes, we are developing something like that, although I have no idea what will come out"

The Old Republic has been explored in the Star Wars Expanded Universe thanks to series like 'Star Wars: the clone Wars', 'Star Wars Rebels' and endless novels, and even a video game: 'Knights of the Old Republic', which was developed by LucasArts in the early 2000s. The catalog of characters is brutal, as are their stories, so it is quite logical that Disney has focused on it.

What do we know about the Old Republic?

The Old republic it was a galactic government that existed many years before the establishment of the Galactic Republic that we know thanks to the George Lucas prequel trilogy. In fact, the Old Republic took place thousands of years before the Clone Wars. With the support of the Jedi Order, the Republic engaged in multiple conflicts against several opponents, including the ancient Sith, the Mandalorians and the Zygerrian Slave Empire.

Following the last conflict between the Jedi and the Sith, the Galactic Republic succeeded the Old Republic approximately one thousand years before the Invasion of Naboo. The new government united much of the galaxy under the rule of democracy until it was replaced by the Galactic Empire at the end of the Clone Wars.

That is to say, to see this in the cinema, we have to take into account that they would be stories hundreds of years old, long before everything seen in the rest of the saga.