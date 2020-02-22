         'Star Wars': Disney launches a new film with the screenwriter of 'Luke Cage'

Share it:

Although after 'The rise of Skywalker', the future of the franchise is uncertain, we do not stop knowing new projects and according to Variety, Disney has launched a new 'Star Wars' movie with JD Dillard ('Sleight of hand') and Matt Owens ('Luke Cage') of director and screenwriter, respectively.

Of course, they are practically the only details that are really known about this new real action movie. We don't even know if it will be released in theaters or if it will be Disney + original, which already has a whole squad of Star Wars series including 'The Mandalorian' and the next starring Obi Wan Kenobi whose production is in hiatus.

Welcome to the planet of the Sith

However, in Deadline they are released warning that this new movie would be set in Exegol, the planet Sith We visited in this newly completed trilogy. About in which period of the long history of the universe is no longer known.

A little like what is happening with the Marvel post-Endgame (even more, in fact), the details about the Star Wars after the 'Skywalker Rise' It is still a mystery that we hope will be resolved soon.

Remember that we don't know anything about the supposed trilogy that Rian Johnson is preparing (officially it is not canceled), that a few months ago we learned that Kevin Feige was going to be involved in the development of the odd movie of this franchise (it could be this, since Owens comes from Marvel) and that Laeta Kalogridis was writing an adaptation from the video game 'Knights of the old Republic'.

And this mystery while Disney has reserved three release dates for Star Wars in the December 2022, 2024 and 2026 and no movie really assigned. What will we see then? Namely.