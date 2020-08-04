Star Wars: discover the original look of the lightsabers of Yoda, Anakin and other characters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

LucasFilm has released the preview of the book Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection, which offers some splendid images of lightsabers, the famous weapons of the Jedi and Sith. Here then are the lightsabers of Yoda, Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker, then handed down to Luke and finally Rey. At the bottom of the news you can discover the images.

According to the publisher's description, Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection is a complete visual guide that explores the iconic and legendary lightsabers found in the Star Wars galaxy with the favorite grips of fans of the Skywalker saga, Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, as well as comics, novels and video games.

"Make your ultimate lightsaber guide. This book presents the characteristics of characters such as Darth Vader, Darth Maul, Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Kylo Ren, Rey, Ahsoka Tano and others on the creation and history of lightsabers from all Star Wars, including Darth Maul's double-bladed saber and the Darksaber " reads the launch of the book.

"Discover never-before-seen illustrations. Featuring photorealistic renders of animated lightsabers and Star Wars comics, including Ezra Bridger's blaster-sword hybrid, rotating blades of the Grand Inquisitor, and a new high republic lightsaber , this book is indispensable for Star Wars fans ".

Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection will be on sale from October but pre-order is already available.

On Everyeye you will find the review of Skywalker's Ascent and the review of The Last Jedi, the last two films of the Star Wars Universe.