Star Wars: Director of Doctor Strange wants to make a horror movie on Hoth

Director Scott Derrickson continues to think of ways to bring terror for adults to big movie licenses. Losing his role as director in Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse has not been enough to stop him flipping over similar projects and now the director shares an idea to set a horror movie in the universe Star wars.

Derrickson shared his ideas to get this movie forward in a tweet that he has now deleted for some reason. It told how terror will lead to the Star Wars franchise without connecting the story with any prior.

"They just asked me what kind of Star Wars movie I would do. I have answered that HOTH, a horror movie for adults on an icy planet like The Thing or In the mountains of Lovecraft's madness, with no connection to previous characters or plot arcs".

This message is published a few months after having to disconnect from the new project with Marvel Studios due to creative differences that today have not been addressed by the director or any other source. It is believed that the director intended to turn the film into a horror story that did not convince Marvel Studios / Disney, although he remains the executive producer of the project.

Derrickson is known for directing the first Doctor Strange and horror films such as Sinister and The Exorcism of Emily Rose, which leads us to understand why at the time it was commented that Doctor Strange 2 would be the first horror film of the UCM. Benedict Cumberbatch has already spoken on occasion of the scares that undoubtedly hides this sequel.