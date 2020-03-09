Entertainment

Star Wars: Director of Doctor Strange wants to make a horror movie on Hoth

March 9, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Director Scott Derrickson continues to think of ways to bring terror for adults to big movie licenses. Losing his role as director in Doctor Strange in the madness multiverse has not been enough to stop him flipping over similar projects and now the director shares an idea to set a horror movie in the universe Star wars.

Watch out for those Wampas!

Derrickson shared his ideas to get this movie forward in a tweet that he has now deleted for some reason. It told how terror will lead to the Star Wars franchise without connecting the story with any prior.

"They just asked me what kind of Star Wars movie I would do. I have answered that HOTH, a horror movie for adults on an icy planet like The Thing or In the mountains of Lovecraft's madness, with no connection to previous characters or plot arcs".

This message is published a few months after having to disconnect from the new project with Marvel Studios due to creative differences that today have not been addressed by the director or any other source. It is believed that the director intended to turn the film into a horror story that did not convince Marvel Studios / Disney, although he remains the executive producer of the project.

READ:  The ‘influencer‘ Gala González tells his experience with the coronavirus

Derrickson is known for directing the first Doctor Strange and horror films such as Sinister and The Exorcism of Emily Rose, which leads us to understand why at the time it was commented that Doctor Strange 2 would be the first horror film of the UCM. Benedict Cumberbatch has already spoken on occasion of the scares that undoubtedly hides this sequel.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.