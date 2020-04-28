Star Wars Day brings the premiere of "The Rise of Skywalker" on Disney +

Share it:

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will be streamed on Disney Plus starting May 4, about two months ahead of schedule.

The Walt Disney Co. reported Monday that "The Rise of Skywalker" will hit the streaming service on the date known as "Star Wars Day", for the phrase "May the fourth be with you" a play on words between May 4 and "May the force be with you (may the force be with you"). The premiere will give fans the option to stream the nine-movie saga at the annual "Star Wars" celebration.









"Star Wars: Skywalker's Rise" premiered for digital and video-on-demand rentals in March, so its streaming premiere is rare. The film, directed by J.J. Abrams has the worst rating of the nine in the series, with 52% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite this, it has grossed over a billion dollars at the box office since it debuted on December 20.

During the pandemic, Disney has dedicated several of its titles to its streaming service in advance. He also released "Frozen 2" and "Onward (United)" on Disney Plus ahead of time, and plans to premiere "Artemis Fowl: The Underworld" on the platform in May instead of waiting to do so in theaters.









Disney Plus has added close to 50 million subscribers since it debuted late last year.

