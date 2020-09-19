Star Wars: Darth Vader, the comic shows a scene cut from the movies

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker had the unenviable task of not only concluding the sequel trilogy, but also the entire Skywalker saga. But closing such a complex circle in a few hours required several cuts, which fortunately were filled with comics.

In Star Wars: Darth Vader # 8 we will see the showdown between Darth Vader and The Eye of Webbish Bog, mysterious creature cut from the Mustafar sequence from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The synopsis of this volume reads: “Hungry for revenge after his brutal punishment at the hands of the Emperor, Darth Vader intends to uncover the secrets of his master in the depths of Mustafar. Stripped of his powerful weapons, will the dark lord survive the fire and The Eye of Webbish Bog?“After unveiling Anakin’s past, Star Wars: Darth Vader extends the new cinematic trilogy.

This mysterious creature was originally supposed to appear in the opening scene of the latest Star Wars movie. Special effects creative supervisor Neal Scanlan explained that this sequence was cut because it would have taken too long and more explanation. “I think it would take too long an explanation for something the director did (J.J. Abrams) he wanted to explain much faster. His films move very fast and there was simply too much time to devote to them. “

The film, harshly criticized, he found safety in the world of comics, who are narrating and expanding the cut and careless portions. For example, the new Star Wars comics featured a young Yoda.