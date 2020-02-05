Star Wars: Darth Vader discovers Padmé's best kept secret

Share it:

*TOTendency – The following article contains spoilers for Darth Vader # 1, the new Star Wars saga comic based on the popular character.

Its creators already promised very strong emotions for the first issue of the Darth Vader-based comic. However, fans of Star wars They will be frozen when they discover the same secret as the protagonist of the adventure itself. Then there will be spoilers of the comic, read only under your responsibility.

To begin, we must remember that this new comic, like the main one in the saga, happens in a different timeline than seen in the movies. Starting from that base, the story of this issue begins with a mission never before seen as revenge against each person who "weakened and corrupted Luke Skywalker." And in this first installment, the road begins going back in the life of Anakin Skywalker, facing Vader with his past.

As we saw in the advances, Vader returns to Luke Skywalker's house in Tatooine to face his memories of the past. But the most powerful memory of all will be that of his former beloved Padmé, who might not be as dead as previously thought. Far from knowing with certainty whether it will be a symbolic torment or a parallel reality, the fact is that both will meet physically and … must face each other. Literally speaking.

What if Padmé is really alive? What if Anakin's greatest love has not only become Darth Vader's torment but also his presence? All this will be clearly revealed in the next issue of the series of Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco as they say themselves.

What do you think of this starting point? Do you think you can get a lot of juice on the subject? Remember that the comic is already available in the market from today.

