Entertainment

Star Wars: Darth Vader: An unexpected reunion arrives in the last volume

August 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The narrative basis of the universe of Star Wars is found naturally in the nine official films, which despite building a complete narrative have continually divided fans between those who prefer the original trilogy and those who have enjoyed the three prequel films about the past and the evolution of Anakin Skywalker in Darth Vader .

The main objective of the comic series dedicated to the most iconic character, Star Wars: Darth Vader, is precisely to connect in a coherent way the events told in the two trilogies, as happened in the fourth volume, where we also witnessed an unexpected return .

The story takes place after The Empire Strikes Back, in which Vader revealed to Luke that he was his father. Looking for information about Padmé's death, the Sith Lord heads to Naboo, where he finds Ric Olié, a name that may be familiar to many fans. In fact, Olié is the pilot who in the film The Phantom Menace explained to little Anakin the commands of the Queen's spaceship.

READ:  James Gunn tells how he lost the Infinity Stone that he presented at the UCM

This sort of reunion may please readers, but the tones with which it was presented are not at all friendly. In fact, Olié stands between Vader and Amidala's tomb, with many people and Gungan behind him. Some tables later we also find other faces already seen in the past, in fact the Sith is stopped by Sabé and by the other maids of the Queen. You can find the tables of the meetings at the bottom of the page.

Recall that the last issue of Star Wars mentioned two moments from the prequel trilogy, and we leave you to our special on the best comics about Darth Vader.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.