Star Wars: Darth Vader: An unexpected reunion arrives in the last volume

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The narrative basis of the universe of Star Wars is found naturally in the nine official films, which despite building a complete narrative have continually divided fans between those who prefer the original trilogy and those who have enjoyed the three prequel films about the past and the evolution of Anakin Skywalker in Darth Vader .

The main objective of the comic series dedicated to the most iconic character, Star Wars: Darth Vader, is precisely to connect in a coherent way the events told in the two trilogies, as happened in the fourth volume, where we also witnessed an unexpected return .

The story takes place after The Empire Strikes Back, in which Vader revealed to Luke that he was his father. Looking for information about Padmé's death, the Sith Lord heads to Naboo, where he finds Ric Olié, a name that may be familiar to many fans. In fact, Olié is the pilot who in the film The Phantom Menace explained to little Anakin the commands of the Queen's spaceship.

This sort of reunion may please readers, but the tones with which it was presented are not at all friendly. In fact, Olié stands between Vader and Amidala's tomb, with many people and Gungan behind him. Some tables later we also find other faces already seen in the past, in fact the Sith is stopped by Sabé and by the other maids of the Queen. You can find the tables of the meetings at the bottom of the page.

Recall that the last issue of Star Wars mentioned two moments from the prequel trilogy, and we leave you to our special on the best comics about Darth Vader.