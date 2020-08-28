Star Wars, Daisy Ridley reveals: “Little work after the rise of Skywalker”

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After participating in a billionaire franchise like that of Star Wars as the protagonist heroine, Rey, it should be assumed that Daisy Ridley is sailing in gold and in work, and instead as you yourself confessed to the microphones of Entertainmnet Weekly this is not the case at all, indeed it is almost the opposite.

Speaking of his participation in the dubbing of the videogioco Twelves Minutes produced by Annapurna, in fact, the Ridley rethought his mindset just after filming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was finished, well before the outbreak of the Coronavirus Pandemic, when the industry crisis wasn’t so complex. She was already in panic mode, thinking she hadn’t gotten any roles or other jobs yet.

The actress reveals: “It was really sad to finish Star Wars. When the movie came out I was like ‘oh my god’. It was all so great. And, oddly enough, I haven’t received many job offers in the last few months. Obviously it’s really nice to work now, but I think I’ve elaborated too much in the last five years. Finding myself being forced to slow down was a mental good for me, because Star Wars was really very important in my life“.

Go on: “At the beginning of the year, however, I wasn’t really getting any calls or proposals. I was like ‘aww, nobody wants to hire me.’ “The actress then pointed to the fact that she actually did a lot of auditions in the first couple of months of the year, but no one called her back:” Oh had some panic. but then I thought that everything comes at the right time, maybe even when you least expect it“.

Then a small turning point: “Since the end of March, things have improved a bit“And around that same time he also got the call for Twelves Minutes.