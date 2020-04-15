         'Star Wars': Daisy Ridley blames social media for the hatred received by 'The rise of Skywalker'

Share it:

Daisy Ridley misses the love of the followers from 'Star Wars'. The latest film, 'The Rise of Skywalker', was sold not only as the culmination of the new trilogy but as the grand finale to the nine episodes of the saga; eventually it became worst rated delivery of the franchise. And of course, the actress is upset.

The English star, who plays Rey in the new trilogy, must already be used to the controversy after 'The Last Jedi', which caused a strong division of opinions, however, she declares that her feelings were different with 'The rise of Skywalker '; He did not find the fan support he had received for the other episodes. Blame social media but, indirectly, it also points to the media.

"I saw headlines and it was like, oh my gosh this is so annoying."

"[The current of opinion] has changed film to film, honestly, as 98% is incredible, this last film was really complicated. January was not so pleasant. It was strange, I felt that [it was missing] all this love that they had shown us The first time, I thought, 'Where has that love gone?'

This week I saw the documentary, the making of ['The Skywalker Legacy', included in the domestic edition of the film]. And it's full of love, and I think that's the tricky thing when you're part of something that's so full of love and then people [don't like it]. You know, everyone has a right not to like something, but it feels like something has changed slightly.