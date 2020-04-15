Entertainment

         'Star Wars': Daisy Ridley blames social media for the hatred received by 'The rise of Skywalker'

April 15, 2020
Maria Rivera
Daisy Ridley misses the love of the followers from 'Star Wars'. The latest film, 'The Rise of Skywalker', was sold not only as the culmination of the new trilogy but as the grand finale to the nine episodes of the saga; eventually it became worst rated delivery of the franchise. And of course, the actress is upset.

The English star, who plays Rey in the new trilogy, must already be used to the controversy after 'The Last Jedi', which caused a strong division of opinions, however, she declares that her feelings were different with 'The rise of Skywalker '; He did not find the fan support he had received for the other episodes. Blame social media but, indirectly, it also points to the media.

"I saw headlines and it was like, oh my gosh this is so annoying."

"[The current of opinion] has changed film to film, honestly, as 98% is incredible, this last film was really complicated. January was not so pleasant. It was strange, I felt that [it was missing] all this love that they had shown us The first time, I thought, 'Where has that love gone?'


'Star Wars': in search of the final order to see the saga now that we have Disney +

This week I saw the documentary, the making of ['The Skywalker Legacy', included in the domestic edition of the film]. And it's full of love, and I think that's the tricky thing when you're part of something that's so full of love and then people [don't like it]. You know, everyone has a right not to like something, but it feels like something has changed slightly.

But I think, in general, it is through social media and what you have … I suppose that now the conversations are simply more public, so there will be things that I have not even seen but, honestly, trying to advance through my news source in January and not seeing 'Star Wars' stuff … I saw headlines and it was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is so annoying.'

So it's been difficult, but then it's having that 'I'm really proud of it' thing, and 'I'm really excited to be a part of it.' Yes, but it's kind of weird. "

