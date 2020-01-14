Star Wars Casting Jessica Henwick As King

Share it:

Although it is rare to imagine Rey, the protagonist of the last trilogy of 'Star Wars', without the face of Daisy Ridley, There was another name that was very close to getting the paper. When he started casting for 'The Force Awakens' (2015), the Marvel star Jessica Henwick She was very close to being the chosen one.

This was just revealed by the actress who gave life to Colleen Wing en the already canceled series of Marvel for Netflix 'Iron First'. Although we saw her in intergalactic history giving life to the pilot Jess Pava in the film J.J. Abrams In 2015, Henwick did the casting first to be King.

"I did the audition for a different character, in fact, I spent six months in that casting "the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. "And then, in the end, JJ said: 'I want you to be in the movie, but I'm going to write a character for you '".

And that's how Jess Pava was born. Every cloud has a silver lining. However, it is a thorn that Henwick still has nailed: "After six months in the end you just want the leading role." She stayed close, very close, but at least the actress claims to feel good about the character that the director of this latest installment, 'The Ascent of Skywalker', created for her: "Jess Pava is alive and well. You can read her adventures in the new spin-off comic ".

And even if the Marvel star ran out of its leading role five years ago, it can now boast of having a busy schedule and having gone through or about to go through great titles. First, Henwick has joined the intriguing fourth Matrix movie in a lead role. He has also gone through 'Game of Thrones' as Nymeria Sand and we will soon see her in 'Underwater' with Kristen Stewart, 'Godzilla vs. Kong' and 'Monster Problems'.