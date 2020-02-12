Star Wars: Cassian Andor series for Disney + will begin filming this year

Share it:

Recently the president of Disney made it clear that the future of Star Wars in the short term goes through television and that is thanks to an interesting collection of series for Disney + starring unexpected heroes of the universe of George Lucas.

After devastating considerably with The Mandalorian it is time for Lucasfilm to look into the future. It is there where other series such as Obi-Wan or Cassian Andor, the latter being what is now news by statements of its protagonist, Diego Luna.

The actor told in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that he is ready to move forward with the adventures of his character in Star Wars because he is already preparing to start filming.

"Yes, we are in it. We will record this year. It's happening and I'm ready for it.", he said before continuing to add that he has already read some scripts and is very excited to be part of this project.

"I can not wait. It is very cool to tell a story whose end you already know. It is a different and beautiful approach to how things happen. It's not just about what happens. It is not the usual approach to a story. It's about how things happen, which in fact, is the same thing that happened with Rogue One. You already knew the end, but you didn't know how it happened and we had that challenge in front of us, which is exciting".

A few weeks ago we echoed a rumor that placed the premiere of the series in 2021 and is now almost confirmed if Luna confirms that this year the shooting will begin. It doesn't seem like we're going to spend a single year without new Star Wars stories even though the movies are going to take a break before starting again with the next saga.