Star Wars, but with Cardi B instead of sound effects

What unites one of the most famous film sagas in the world to Cardi B? The trash, of course. A brilliant mind has in fact decided to enter the well-known sound effects created by the rapper in the key moments of Star Wars.

Everything went viral and went around the web, getting more than a few laughs from viewers. Of the two episodes published by Omar Villegas, the first dates back to a couple of years ago and contains mostly scenes from the original trilogy and prequels. The sound of the lightsabers turning on becomes a high-pitched hiss, Emperor Palpatine laughs like Cardi B and the Death Star explodes with a sharp sound.

In the second episode there is also space for Rey's funny cries of pain, for the shrill voice of Baby Yoda, and certainly could not miss the famous Okurrr, the way in which the rapper pronounces the word "ok" has become a real catchphrase this time exclaimed by a Porg.

For those who have absolutely no idea of ​​the hidden meaning behind all this, don't worry: there isn't. Simply, Cardi B often enjoys inventing words, expressions and neologisms that are then shared by his fans and get into their way of speaking. The pairing of his verses with Star Wars will surely be remembered as one of the greatest achievements of 2020, so we recommend you take a look at the videos.

There are already those who would like the dubbing of the entire saga, so what do you think? Let's ask the Cardi B Cut from Star Wars?

Meanwhile, Jon Favreau talked about how Star Wars was brought to TV, while bad news came for Ewan McGregor: he will have to share Obi Wan's earnings with his ex-wife.