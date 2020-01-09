Star Wars Billie Lourd Leia Flashback Scene

Entertainment

The death of Carrie Fisher three years ago was a huge loss for everyone; Nevertheless, Leia Organa could not not be in the closing movie of the whole story that has presented us Star wars in the last forty years. His was a fundamental role in history, and therefore, J.J. Abrams He decided to include his character although the legendary actress could not be there to see him. This has been used unused footage from previous Fisher tapes.

However, not every time we have seen the general in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' has been the product of Fisher's previous recordings for 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (2015). There is a time when it is an actress who "impersonates" the mythical actress.

When in the last Star Wars movie we see a flashback that goes back to 'The return of the Jedi'(1983) to show Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) instructing Leia on the roads of the Force we are not seeing a real Leia – understanding that it is Carrie Fisher who records the scene – if not Billie Lourd

imageAs the effects supervisor told Yahoo Entertainment Patrick Tubach To make this scene of the past a reality, Mark Hamill was rejuvenated and an actress was sought who could embody Leia. And who better than Carrie Fisher's daughter? It was J.J. Abrams who chose Lourd, who also plays the lieutenant Connix in the current trilogy.

"Billie was playing her mother," Tubach explained. "It was something moving and nobody took it lightly, because I was willing to replace her mother … It was very emotional for everyone to see her in that position. We also thought it was great. If she is going to make someone play the role of ( Fisher), it's great that it is (Billie) because there are many similarities between them that we could take advantage of. "

