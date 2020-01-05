Entertainment

Star Wars becomes an anime thanks to the work of a fan and the theme song The Attack of the Giants

January 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Disney carried out a kind of revival for Star Wars over the past decade. After purchasing the franchise from LucasArts, the mouse giant began to design a whole series of products, including the film trilogy, which recently ended with the much criticized Star Wars IX: The rise of Skywalker.

Last year, however, a more niche product was presented, Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures. The animated series that started on StarWarsKids.com and Youtube was intended to present all six of the films of the two Lucas trilogies in an animated version. The webseries that started in November 2018 staged many events from the six films, also giving life to beautiful moments of animation.

A fan on Youtube has decided to use the material from these episodes to reassemble them with one of the most famous openings in recent years: Shinzo wo Sasageyo from Attack on Titan. The opening theme therefore serves as a backdrop to the many images that run along the Star Wars theme in the video you can see above, which starts from a scene with Yoda to that of Luke unleashing his sword, then moving on to various moments from Anakin's childhood and the many clashes that enriched the space saga.

He is not the only one to have done such a job: at the bottom you can also find two videos of ForeverRed3000 that united Star Wars Episode XI and the song "Brave Shine" by Fate / stay night in the first and "Gurenge" by Demon Slayer in the second. Which version impressed you most?

