 Star Wars: Battlefront II content updates are over

Today comes the sad news of the official Electronic Arts announcement confirming that there will be no more regular content updates for the video game. "Star Wars: Battlefront II". The latest release will be from "Battle at Scarif", with a launch scheduled for April 29 and inspired by the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".

Released that last pack is not that future updates will be completely stopped, but the update rate will not be the same as they have maintained during these more than two last years. This is how creative director Dennis Brännval explained it:

Starting in April, we will move into a phase where servers, game challenges, recurring events like Double PX, and game support will take this rich and rich Star Wars gaming experience into the future. This means that we will not continue to post content updates on a regular basis.. The game continues with the players and the community, and we want to hear your stories for many more years.

This obviously makes you look to the future of what is to come in the world of Star Wars video games. Apparently, there are at least two Star Wars games on the way by EA, one is the well-known project Maverick simulator, with a view to 2021, and the other would be that commented sequel to "Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order", which could arrive by 2022. That at least, because obviously there may be more projects in progress (such as the rumored KOTOR remake).

Further, there would be no approach to do a "Star Wars Battlefront III". In fact, DICE, the game's developer studio, is now going to get to work on its next installment of Battlefield, the game that is scheduled to launch next year. Or put another way, there is a break by the developer.

Looking ahead to 2023, the agreement between EA and Lucasfilm ends, so it will be a renewal or final contract.

Via information | EA | Bespin Bulletin