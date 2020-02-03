Star Wars Battlefront 2: the planet Scarif will be added to the game, the confirmation of EA

Share it:

During the month of January Electronic Arts had announced the postponement of a new update of Star Wars Battlefront 2. Now, the team updates the community on the news coming in-game.

In fact, through an update, the introduction of various contents has been confirmed in the near future. Among the latter is an addition that has long been at the center of community requests: theaddition of Scarif. The planet will therefore return directly from the first Star Wars Battlefront, published by EA during the now distant 2015! However, this is not the only novelty confirmed by the software house.

In the future, with the arrival of Original Trilogy, a game mode will see its name changed. Specifically, Capital Supremacy will simply be called "Supremacy". It has also been confirmed that content related to Age of Ribellion will be characterized by a focus related to land combat. A choice deemed more suitable for the most iconic locations offered by the Star Wars Battlefront 2 game universe.

Waiting to find out more details on the timing with which these contents will make their in-game debut, we report that the EA game was also involved in the enthusiasm caused by the series debut The Mandalorian, with Star Wars Battlefront 2 mods dedicated to Baby Yoda.