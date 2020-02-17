Star Wars Battlefront 2: a video shows how graphics evolved from 2018 to 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is one of the GaaS (video games as services, the so-called "continuous development games") that has evolved more over the past few years. A youtuber has thus decided to make a comparative video as it shows how the graphics of the EA DICE sci-fi blockbuster have changed from 2018 to 2020.

In the three minutes that make up this video, the content creator who manages the "Cinematic Captures" YouTube channel summarizes the main graphic changes which were carried out by the Swedish subsidiary of Electronic Arts to improve the title.

From 2018 to today, the constant updates that have affected Star Wars Battlefront 2 have changed the graphics sector in a more or less evident way: the interventions carried out by EA DICE mainly involve the lighting system, but also the presentations of the heroes, the animations of the main characters and the modification of the faces of certain protagonists, above all that of Rey.

Also thanks to these graphic improvements, but above all to the unpublished contents that characterize the different updates, the title continues to be a great success among fans: not surprisingly, the leaders of DICE have recently confirmed that the post-launch support of Star Wars Battlefront 2 is not finished yet, demonstrating thestainless popularity of this experience in continuous development set in the far distant galaxy of Star Wars.