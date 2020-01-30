Star Wars Battlefront 2: a "critical problem" causes the new update to slip in February

Share it:

The developers of EA DICE decide to postpone the release of the new free update of Star Wars Battlefront 2 in February due to a "critical problem" discovered just before the launch of the update.

In the message published on the Star Wars Battlefront 2 forum, the Swedish subsidiary of Electronic Arts reports that the problem in question led to the postponement in February of the release of the new update, initially planned for January 30, following the discovery in the code of a critical issue that prevented users from do no harm to the opponents on duty in the Capital Supremacy mode.

According to the EA DICE team, the update in question (with the attached corrective patch for the serious bug mentioned above) will be launched in the first week of February and will include all the contents originally planned by the company. The new Star Wars Battlefront 2 update will allow us to unlock two new heroes of the First Order and the Resistance, namely BB-9E and BB-8, each with three abilities and three passive powers. The new update will also unlock access to modes Age of Resistance and Capital Supremacy, adding Ajan Kloss, Jakku and Takodana the rotation of maps of the multiplayer modes of the sci-fi shooter set in the Far distant galaxy of Star Wars.