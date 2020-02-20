Star Wars: Baby Yoda products first come to light

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We have not been much of 2020, but you could say that, this year, the force is on the side of fans of Star wars. Without going any further, today the new Star Wars products have been exhibited for the first time just before the start of the New York Toy Fair.

In fact, it is the first time that toys, collectibles, books, decorative items, clothes, games, accessories and more of the newest (and lovable) member of the galaxy, the Child, also popularly known as "Baby Yoda" are presented .

On the other hand, new articles from various categories inspired by the hit Disney + The Mandalorian series (created by Jon Favreau and with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson as executive producers) have also been shown for the first time. Among the novelties, the figure The Child Animatronic Edition, the Hasbro games The Mandarloian Trouble and Operation, LEGO The Razor Crest (75292) and LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars El Mandaloriano & el Niño (75317) stand out.

It is also expected that the long-awaited articles of the Child by Hasbro, Funko, Mattel, Build-A Bear or Disney store will be available next month. In fact, some of these products already went on pre-sale at the end of last year.

This is what the creator of the series, Jon Favreau, has said about the character of The Mandalorian: "Finding ways to connect and surprise the public with the new Star Wars story has been a huge opportunity. Retaining product development has given everyone a chance to discover the beloved character known to fans as "Baby Yoda." Something unique in the era of spoilers. I appreciate the collaboration between the Lucasfilm and Disney teams when it comes to turning the characters into products for fans to enjoy. ".