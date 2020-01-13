Star Wars: Baby Yoda cost $ 5 million in The Mandalorian

Share it:

Although some have already seen Star Wars: The Mandalorian and others will wait for the premiere of Disney + in Spain (next March), there are many who already know Baby Yoda. A character that has revolutionized the Internet and social networks and who has already won the love of fans of the star saga. But … how much money did it cost to bring it to the world? Apparently, about 5 million dollars.

To be more exact, it has been Adam Pally, an actor who plays one of the imperial soldiers of the first season of the series, who has revealed the cost of the puppet. In addition, he has also told the story of how Jon Favreau kept the character secret until the premiere, and even his first scene with the puppet. Everything, during a Press Critics Association press event (us via Comicbook).

Apparently, the director was aware that the character would like it very much. And that's why they decided to invest a good amount of money in it. This is what Pally has said about everything: "I remember the first shot I took when I hit him … They said 'cut' and Jon, who was watching everything on a monitor in his office, went down and said: 'I just want to let you know that this is the hero (puppet) and it costs like 5 million dollars. I want you to hit it, but I want you to consider it. ".

Now put yourself in the skin of Pally. What would have happened to you if, like him, they had told you something like that? Well, probably the same as the actor: that you would fail the following shots. In fact, Pally says he got so nervous that he failed the next three shots.

On the other hand, it is expected that in the next season of the series, the character of Baby Yoda will be even more important than in the first. If you have not seen it yet, remember that it will arrive in Spain with the premiere of Disney +. Specifically, on March 31, 2020.

