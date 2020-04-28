Star Wars Announces New Merchandise for May 4 and the Empire's 40th Anniversary Strikes Back

Share it:

Next week comes May 4 and, as every year, it's time to celebrate that fantastic universe of fiction that is Star wars with all kinds of content among which is the arrival in stores of new merchandising products.

Brands like Disney, Hasbro, Funko and others have already started selling new products that you can see below and that not only arrive on time for Star Wars Day, they also come to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back.

LEGO® Star Wars Assault Soldier Helmet (75276) € 59.99 Available from April 19

LEGO® Star Wars A-Wing Starfighter (75275) € 199.99 Available from May 1

LEGO® Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet (75277) € 64.99 Available from April 19

HASBRO Figure Black Series Han Solo Empire Strikes Back € 24.99 Available now for sale

HASBRO Black Series Leia Empire Strikes Back Figure 24.99 € Available for sale

HASBRO Black Series Droid € 36.99 Available for sale now

FUNKO POP! Deluxe Darth Vader Figure in the Meditation Chamber PVPR 26 € Available now for sale

FUNKO POP! Han Solo Figure in Carbonite PVPR 12 € Available now for sale

FUNKO POP! Figure Luke Training with Yoda PVPR 12 € Available now for sale

Star Wars Galactic Atlas Book from Editorial Planeta PVPR € 20.85 Available for sale

Star Wars Book Where's the Wookiee? by Editorial Planeta PVPR € 9.45 Available for sale

Disney Store The Child The Mandalorian Plush € 30.90. Pre-sale available

Disney Store The Child The Mandalorian Adult Sweatshirt € 60. Available from May 4

Disney Store Figure Set Star Wars The Empire Strikes Back € 35.90. Available from May 4

This same May 4, the movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the documentary Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will also arrive at Disney +, focused on how the popular television series starring Pedro Pascal has been made.