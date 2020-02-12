Star Wars and the Purple Saber

Share it:

"The truth, when you are an actor and you go to school one of the things you learn is fencing. Although most struggles are choreographed, battles with lightsabers … well, it takes a long time to learn them, or at least when I did them", remember Samuel L. Jackson about your participation as Mace Windu in the prequel trilogy of Star wars.

We met Windu as an illustrious member of the Jedi Council in ‘Star Wars – Episode I: The Phantom Menace’(George Lucas, 1999), but when it really drove us crazy it was when we discovered his expertise with the lightsaber in‘Star Wars – Episode II: Attack of the Clones’(George Lucas, 2002), revealing that, in addition to the usual blue and green, there were purple swords of light.

The idea did not come to George Lucas in an intense day of writing but, as they revealed the different “making-of”From the prequel trilogy, it was Jackson himself who managed to cast the purple tone on his legendary weapon.

Proof of this is this fragment that has been published again in Reddit in which the exact moment in which the actor sows the idea in Lucas can be seen.

"Those of the good are green and blue, those of the bad red. Is that how it works", Explains the director to a Jackson who asks:"Are there no purples?"After a few seconds of waiting, Lucas achieved his actor's smile by responding:"you may have a purple one"

"The fight I have with the Emperor had 99 movements through 3 rooms, on top walking backwards”, The interpreter recalls about his great final battle in‘Star Wars – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith’(George Lucas, 2005). "So it was two weeks in slippers and shorts. Two weeks in boots. And another week with Jedi clothes, boots and saber. After those 5 weeks, we shot the scene. It was very intense"

"Jedi can fall high and survive. And the fact that they cut off a hand is not a big problem, ”He adds, noting that he would not mind if Windu had survived to retake the role.