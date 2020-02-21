Star Wars and Baby Yoda Products

Share it:

Although in Spain we have four days left before the arrival of Disney + and its avalanche of content, no one with an Internet connection has escaped the success it has meant ‘The Mandalorian’In general, and the popularly known as“Baby yoda" in particular.

In addition to being conceived as an amalgam of everything good in this world, one of the keys to the popularity of “The child”, As the character in the series is known for now, it has been the surprise effect. Somehow, in Disney Y Lucasfilm they managed to hide their existence from fans, curious and filtration experts until we could see their green ears at the end of the first chapter.

"Finding ways to connect and surprise the public with the new Star Wars story has been a huge opportunity", it states Jon Favreau, supreme mind behind ‘The Mandalorian’. "The fact of retaining product development has given everyone the opportunity to discover the beloved character known to fans as "Baby Yoda." Something unique in the era of spoilers. I appreciate the collaboration between the Lucasfilm and Disney teams in converting the characters into products for fans to enjoy"

And the fans thanked him. And how. ‘ProductsThe Mandalorian’They became the most sought after last Christmas,“Baby yoda”Became the search for“ baby ”number one in Google in the United States in 2019, the presale of figures of The child it was the first in online stores like Amazon, Walmart.com or Target.com, Y Funko announced that his The Child Pop! Bobblehead It is already the best-selling figure in its history.

Pass quench those anxieties of collecting and enjoy that the galactic followers we carry inside, today the new products have been presented for the first time Star wars in the New York Toy Fair. The child It is already present in toys, collectibles, books, decorative elements, clothes, games, accessories and almost any object that comes to mind.

Among the novelties, the figure stands out The Child Animatronic Edition, the Hasbro games The Mandalorian Trouble Y Operation, LEGO The Razor Crest Y LEGO BrickHeadz Star Wars The Mandalorian & the Child, in addition to exclusive news at the Disney Store and Disney Parks and Resorts.

It is expected that the long-awaited articles of the Child from Hasbro, Funko, Mattel, Build-A-Bear and Disney Store, some of which came out in presale at the end of last year.

New products inspired by the great animated series have also been shown ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’, Which returns for its last and seventh season. In this sector it is the good one of Ahsoka Tano which has monopolized much of its deserved prominence.