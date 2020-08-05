Star Wars, an actress from the franchise remembers Wilford Brimley

Share it:

During the weekend the news of the disappearance of Wilford Brimley, a character with proven experience in several important and well-known productions, including the Star Wars spin-off film, The Return of the Ewoks. In the film Brimley plays Noa, a man who lives alone in the wooded moon of Endor where he meets the young Cindel.

The actress who played Cindel, Aubree Miller, shared a public memory of Wilford Brimleydespite being very young at the time of filming:"I was saddened by the news of Wilford Brimley's death. I was so young during the filming that I have no specific memories of working with him. I know it was always fun to be on set and I can only imagine that it was his kindness that made him so pleasant . I am sad for your family and I am in my prayers " Miller said.

After the conclusion of the first trilogy, fans welcomed two films for TV in the 1980s, including The Return of the Ewoks in 1985. George Lucas also contributed to the making, even though he wasn't personally involved in the creation.

The return of the Ewoks tells the story of young Cindel who runs away from her family while the members are killed, with the Ewoks helping her recover before Cindel crosses her path with Noa, who will take care of it.

Being created for TV these films are not part of the official canon of Star Wars. Wilford Brimley passed away a few days ago at the age of 85.

A few months ago Brian Dennehy, another Cocoon star disappeared, a cult 80s with Brimley in the cast.