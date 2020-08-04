Star Wars, all the spaceships of the sequel trilogy in a spectacular video

Share it:

The Star Wars Kids channel has released a streaming video for its series Star Wars By Numbers which gathers the greatest curiosities from the George Lucas saga by analyzing notes on all the numbers and data of the various films that compose it. This time, the object of the investigation examines the various spacecrafts that appear in the last trilogy.

The movie precisely catalogs all of them the spaceships that we see starting from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, continuing with those de The Last Jedi and finally the most recent views in The rise of Skywalker, therefore including the huge fleet that makes up the new Star Destroyer army long hidden by the revived Emperor Palpatine. The video, then, shows how in the last trilogy sequel of the saga many ships have returned that we had already seen in previous films, not only the classic ones but also from the mistreated films of the prequel trilogy. Between these:

The Naboo Starfighter from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

The Ghost from Star Wars Rebels

The Three Aces from Star Wars Resistance

The Mandalorian Razor from Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The U-Wing from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Medical Frigate from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

The Quad Jumper from Star Wars: The Force Awakens

The Resistance Bomber from Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Last January, Pablo Hidalgo, executive producer of Lucasfilm, had revealed the existence of another pair of spacecraft: "Well, one thing we know is that with Lando Calrissian on Exegol something like 14,000 ships arrive in Star Wars: The Ascent of Skywalker and among these there are also the Fireball of Jarek Yeager and the ship of Torra Doza (from Star Wars Resistance) ".

For more insights we refer you to the video that shows how all the titles of the Star Wars films are wrong. Meanwhile, we remind you that Disney has recently postponed the release of the new Star Wars for a year due to the pandemic.