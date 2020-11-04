Star Wars: A fantastic illustration of Darth Maul created by the creator of God of War

Star Wars is a world full of characters that have made entire generations grow. The genius of George Lucas has in fact created a universe that is still enriched today, day by day. Not only is The Mandalorian 2 on Disney +, but also many novels and comics that tell new stories set in different periods.

Undoubtedly, however, there are some characters who have remained more in the hearts of others, particularly belonging to the Original Trilogy and the Prequel Trilogy. In the latter there was the appearance of the mysterious Darth Maul which, at least on a cinematic level, has been relegated to just Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Its role is however expanded into the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series where he returned after the defeat at the hands of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Inspired by this latest version, Raf Grassetti, art director known for his work on God of War, posted on his Twitter account a truly outstanding illustration about Darth Maul.

Below we can see the image where you can see the whole body of the Zabrak, which alternates between red and black, while in the hands you can see a red lightsaber and the Darksaber. Grassetti decided to prepare this illustration due to the rumors that they want Darth Maul in The Mandalorian 2.