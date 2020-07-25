Star Wars: A famous member of the crew of A New Hope died

Share it:

Ken Nightingall died at the age of 92 and was famous for being the sound engineer on the set of the first legendary Star Wars released in 1977. The man had also earned a funny nickname, or Pink Shorts Boom Guy, the sound engineer with pink shorts, for the look exhibited on the very hot Tunisian set of the film.

The news of his disappearance was confirmed by the AMPS, the Association of Motion Picture Sound, which informed that Nightingall died in his home in the UK yesterday night. The man was also remembered by Chris Munro, Oscar for the mixing of Gravity and Black Hawk Dawn: "I met Ken when I entered this industry some 50 years ago. I was very supportive as I struggled at work early in my career as a young sound mixer. When I try to describe it the word that comes to mind is "legend". The film community will be greatly missed, but it is his life and career that he should celebrate. Our thoughts go to his family in this sad moment".

Nightingall had an intense and prolific career, having worked on large productions such as Alfie, Funeral In Berlin, is The Boys From Brazil, more to several films in the James Bond saga, such as For your eyes only, Octopussy – Octopus Operation, 007 – Moving target is 007 – Danger zone. However, his best-known work will remain A new hope, the first chapter of the George Lucas saga at the time known simply as Star Wars. In 2015, a famous behind-the-scenes film related to him immortalized him on the set without a shirt or trousers, but wearing only pink shorts, the same ones for which he earned that famous nickname: Pink Shorts Boom Guy.

Just in these days the saga celebrated 40 years since the empire strikes again.