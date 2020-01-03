Star Wars 9 would have undergone major changes by Disney

Share it:

Recently a series of rumors broke out in the Star Wars community that, if true, augur months of spectators asking for the assembly of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that J.J. Abrams had in mind, because it is talking about a possible montage edited by Disney and that differs markedly from the director's vision.

The original source that has generated all this new controversy is this Reddit publication, where a user claims to know closely a source involved in the production that would have revealed information very worrying if it were true.

Abrams would have had much less creative power in the project than he sasaplanded in his day if these data are real. Disney would have made its own assembly and the director (as well as much of the team) would not have seen this assembly until the day of the premiere.

The information of u / egoshoppe is classified as false in another publication where the insider He continues to give reasons why he claims to have first-hand information that he will share as soon as he can edit it to protect the identity of his source.

In according to which circles Star Wars IX has worse fame since Episode VIII and if in the future it is confirmed in some way that Disney has edited the film drastically modifying the director's vision it is possible that the criticisms made this company that is monopolizing the major Current film franchises harden even more.