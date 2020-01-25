Star Wars 9: Filtered Concept Art is Real

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The tape directed by J.J. Abrams that it has closed a cycle of the history of cinema has been a resounding blockbuster; However, among the criticisms it has not been precisely the most valued. For example, 'The rise of Skywalker'has received the lowest score of the entire saga on the Rotten Tomatoes website. And as happens when there is something that does not convince, you look for that what if… fateful.

In the case of the last Star Wars film that conditional has its own name. Is about Colin Trevorrow, the man who in the beginning was going to handle episode nine. In the end the project did not flow and the director of 'Jurassic World' passed the baton to J.J. Abrams Recently he confirmed that they have used absolutely nothing Original screenplay Trevorrow devised, so the lights are now on the idea that the first creator of the story had thought.

Recently the script of Trevorrow was leaked, which had as its name 'Duel of Fates' (name of the mythical composition of John Williams for the duel between Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon and Darth Maul), and it confirmed that his story was completely different from what we have seen on the screen. For example, there was no Palpatine. Luke had greater weight in history, training Rey and holding Kylo Ren's saber with his hands. We also had a final showdown between Kylo and Rey without redemption of the first or a Jedi Order with the spirits of Yoda, Obi-Wan and Luke …

Now a fan wanted to confirm the veracity of concept art which has also leaked and has come to Twitter so that Trevorrow will solve your doubts. Next to the message "I, along with all the fans from Star Wars, I need to know. Is the concept art that was released real? Or is it a fake? "has added four examples, including the confrontation of Kylo and the image of Vader in the cave or an injured R2 with C-3PO crying beside him.

And Trevorrow has replied confirming yes, that these filtered images are part of 'Duel of the Fates'. "But I would never have killed R2 … it just got a bad blow. It happens to all of us," added the director.

So yes. That was how the story was going to be …