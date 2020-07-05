Star Wars 1313: images and renders of the canceled game leaked online

Share it:

Once any non-disclosure agreement has expired, designer Christopher Scott has published unpublished images and renderings of Star Wars 1313 on his ArtStation profile, the video game on Boba Fett now canceled.

Announced by Electronic Arts during E3 2012, the Star Wars 1313 project would allow all fans of the Star Wars series to wear the iconic armor of Boba Fett and to go hunting for bounty (and trouble) wandering in the Level 1313, a city built in the basement of the science fiction ecumenopolis of Coruscant.

The new multimedia material proposed by Scott immortalizes the protagonist in afreely explorable setting from our intrepid alter-ego, with several places to visit and as many secondary characters to cross, perhaps to enhance the equipment in the shops or to unlock access to missions and activities from the informers. Among the works created and shared by Christopher Scott when he was involved in the development of Star Wars 1313 there are also renderings that show the detail of a metal platform and the 3D model of a bizarre housing complex built in the slums of Coruscant.

